Congress MLA flays Khattar govt for ‘hero worship’, asks it to restore people’s confidence

Attacking the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana, Congress MLA from Beri, Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian on Thursday said the Haryana governor’s address to the state assembly should have contained a roadmap for determining the course of the state’s path.

Dr Kadian, a six-time legislator, who was fielded by the Congress to initiate discussion from the Opposition benches on the governor’s address, said the address and the subsequent discussion by the treasury benches only reflected self-glorification.

“This (governor’s address) is not an ordinary document. It should have shown the way ahead,” Dr Kadian said.

Objecting to the remarks of BJP MLAs who spoke on the address and referred to the state government as ‘Manohar Sarkar’, the Congress MLA, while quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, said the cult of personality and hero worship is dangerous for democracy.

“BJP MLA Mahipal Dhanda, who started the discussion on the governor’s address, was referring to the ruling dispensation as ‘Manohar Sarkar’ till Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was present in the House. However, once the chief minister went out, Dhanda started referring to the government as the Haryana government. This is hero worship,” the Congress leader said.

Dr Kadian said Dr BR Ambedkar had said people suffer due to such hero worship. Centralisation of power is bad for a democracy. Reacting to his remarks, the BJP benches pointed out centralisation of powers in the Congress party’s organisational set up.

Referring to the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ slogan of the BJP, the Congress MLA said there should not be a difference in what the state government says and what it does.

“Many scams have taken place during the rule of this government including irregularities in recruitments. Has anyone been brought to book? I request that a select committee of the assembly look into the scams. This would restore people’s confidence,” he said.

Khattar said MLAs should speak based on facts and evidence in the House. “Every MLA should act in a responsible manner and reveal the source while making a serious charge. If they do not do so, action should be taken against them,” Khattar added.

The Beri MLA also alleged that certain deputy commissioners, along with the CM’s good governance associates, were indulging in corrupt practices.

When deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said either the Congress MLA should name the corrupt persons or action be taken against him for misleading the House, the Congress MLA said he will reveal the names if the state government promised a CBI probe.

Later, Khattar told the media that the parliamentary affairs minister will move a privilege motion in the House against the Opposition MLAs if they fail to substantiate such allegations with concrete evidence.