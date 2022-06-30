Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar

Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices.

The Phillaur MLA told the chief minister that Doaba lacks the facilities of a government super-specialty hospital and people have to go either to Chandigarh or Delhi for proper medical treatment, which causes a lot of mental and physical hassles to the patients and their families, in addition to a heavy financial burden, according to a press statement.

He said the Beant Singh government had decided in 1994 to open the AIIMS-like institution-cum-medical college in Jalandhar but the Akali-BJP government in 2009 handed it over to a private player.

Chaudhary said the PIMS hospital and medical college premises were leased to the private player for a meagre amount of ₹ 131 crore for running the institute.

“The institute never met the expectations of patients of Doaba region as the services provided are inadequate and poor,” the Congress legislator alleged in a letter that he handed over to the chief minister.

He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.