Congress now like a closed cinema, public don’t trust any of their casts: Aseem Goel

Haryana minister of state for transport Aseem Goel on Thursday took a dig at Congress and said that the party is now like closed cinema halls and public don’t trust any of their casts. Haryana minister of state for transport Aseem Goel on Thursday took a dig at Congress and said that the party is now like closed cinema halls and public don’t trust any of their casts. (HT File)

Goel, an MLA from Ambala City, was in Karnal to chair several political events and seek votes for chief minister Nayab Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While reacting to Congress’ delay in releasing its list of candidates, the minister said that there is no doubt that the opposition party once used to be like a blockbuster film, for which candidates would stand in a queue for tickets.

“Now like closed cinema halls, Congress is in ruins, public do not have trust on their cast. Dadi (Indira Gandhi) gave the slogan of “Garibi Hatao” and now the grandson (Rahul Gandhi) is repeating the same even after 60 years of their rule. In Haryana, what Hooda (Bhupinder Singh) likes, is disliked by Kumari Selja and we have Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary and Udai Bhan in line too. Even if there are some agreements, there are disagreements among Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with (Mallikarjun) Kharge watching them,” Goel told the reporters.

Meanwhile, speaking on a criminal case allegedly involving Goel in Ludhiana, former home minister Anil Vij said in Ambala that being a serious case, this requires an explanation by the leader before the public and then go among them.

Reacting to the same, Goel said in Karnal that the case is a family dispute, which is also before the court.

Earlier in the day, the minister also met owners of various schools at a forum organised by Karnal Independent School Association and Sahodya School Complex at OPS International School.