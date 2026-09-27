Congress pointing fingers at EC out of frustration with BJP’s good work: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused the Congress of raising fingers at the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions out of frustration, alleging that the Congress wants to divert public attention from the good work being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a religious function in Tanda, Hoshiarpur, Saini said the opposition parties are frustrated and have no roadmap for the country. “Their only agenda is to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticise Centre’s policies,” he said.

Saini also ruled out any alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, stating that BJP was good enough to contest the coming assembly elections on its own.

Addressing the congregation, the CM said that Haryana and Punjab were not only geographically close but also shared a common civilisation, culture and heritage of saints. He said the sacred memories of the guru tradition and udasi saints remained alive at several places in Haryana.

Saini said that he always experienced a sense of belonging and brotherhood in Punjab. The CM expressed concern that drugs and violence were weakening the youth, urging young people to imbibe self-discipline from seers and saints and channel their energy in education, sports, and other activities.

Uttarakhand CM slams AAP over drug menace

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completely ruined Punjab by pushing the state into a cesspool of drugs, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday while addressing the public during the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

“Punjab is the land from where the message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ spread to the world together, but it has now come under an evil influence. Due to the lax approach of the government and the police, drug peddlers are not being punished in the state,” he alleged. He said the BJP had undertaken the yatra to save the youth and restore Punjab’s glory.