Sangrur court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in defamation case

A district court has issued a summons to Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress, in a ₹100 crore defamation case.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress,has been summoned on July 10 by Sangrur court. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ramandeep Kaur has summoned Kharge on July 10.

Hitesh claimed that the Congress compared Bajrang Dal with anti-national organisations and also promised a ban on Bajrang Dal after coming to power in Karnataka.

“I moved to court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national organisations and also promised to ban it if they win the election,” Bhardwaj said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON