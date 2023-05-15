Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Sangrur court summons Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in defamation case

ByHarmandeep Singh, Sangrur
May 15, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections

A district court has issued a summons to Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress, in a 100 crore defamation case.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of India National Congress,has been summoned on July 10 by Sangrur court. (HT File)

Sangrur-based Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad Bajrang Dal Hind, had filed a defamation case in the local court against Kharge for making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka elections. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ramandeep Kaur has summoned Kharge on July 10.

Hitesh claimed that the Congress compared Bajrang Dal with anti-national organisations and also promised a ban on Bajrang Dal after coming to power in Karnataka.

“I moved to court on Thursday after I found that on page number 10 of the manifesto, Congress has compared Bajrang Dal with the anti-national organisations and also promised to ban it if they win the election,” Bhardwaj said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harmandeep Singh

Harmandeep Singh is staff Correspondent and have specialisation in investigative reporting. He covers Punjab politics, mining, crime, school education, health, medical education, administration, labour department, brain-drain and rural areas besides burning issues of Sangrur and Barnala districts....view detail

Topics
mallikarjun kharge bajrang dal defamation case
