Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal

The sloganeering protesters demanded action against the officials involved in the demolition drive carried out in the unapproved colonies mushrooming on the outskirts of Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat.
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat.

The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh.

The sloganeering protesters demanded action against the officials involved in the demolition drive carried out in the unapproved colonies mushrooming on the outskirts of Karnal.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.

Later, the protesters also submitted a complaint to Karnal superintendent of police, seeking an FIR against the district town planner, accusing him of threatening the residents by using derogatory language and demolishing their houses without issuing prior notices.

“We have served one week’s ultimatum to the district administration to take action against the district town planner, otherwise we will gherao the DC office,” he added.

Karnal DC said that the action initiated by the district town planner was in accordance with the law. Still, the affected people can submit their representation with the DC office, he added.

Monday, July 11, 2022
