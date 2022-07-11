Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat.
The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh.
The sloganeering protesters demanded action against the officials involved in the demolition drive carried out in the unapproved colonies mushrooming on the outskirts of Karnal.
The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
Later, the protesters also submitted a complaint to Karnal superintendent of police, seeking an FIR against the district town planner, accusing him of threatening the residents by using derogatory language and demolishing their houses without issuing prior notices.
“We have served one week’s ultimatum to the district administration to take action against the district town planner, otherwise we will gherao the DC office,” he added.
Karnal DC said that the action initiated by the district town planner was in accordance with the law. Still, the affected people can submit their representation with the DC office, he added.
-
Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked
Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday. Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar. Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them.
-
Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP
Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independentally, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said. The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.
-
RLD MLAs asked to spend over 35% of ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on SC welfare
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary has directed Jayant's party's MLAs in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that more than 35% of the total spending under 'vidhayak nidhi' (MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund) should be for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).
-
Anomaly in godown stocks: Two Hafed officials booked in Kaithal
Two employees associated with the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Hafed, have been booked among others after irregularities in the stock of foodgrains were found in a godown located at Pundri of Kaithal district, officials said on Monday. During the inspection by a committee, it was found that out of 611 bags of wheat, 118 were found stitched with a machine and remaining 493 were unstitched.
-
FIR sought against Aaditya Thackeray for ‘using minors’ in Aarey protest
Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday wrote to the Mumbai commissioner of police seeking action against former environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for “using minor children as child labour” during a Save Aarey protest. Thackeray had on Sunday joined protestors at Picnic Point against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot back to its original 33-acre plot at Aarey Colony.
