Congress raises questions over Kejriwal’s meet with top Punjab officials in CM Mann’s absence
The opposition Congress on Tuesday raised questions over the “official meeting” held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with top officials of Punjab in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and Delhi minister Satyender Jain held an official meeting with Punjab’s chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, power secretary Dalip Kumar and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chairman Baldev Singh Sran in the absence Mann and state power minister Harbhajan Singh.
“Will Punjab be puppeteered by Delhi people, in what capacity and on which issue was this meeting held? CM Sahib make it public..sar to jhuka diya he tha ab matha bhi tek diya hai kya,” Warring tweeted.
Warring also asked if senior officers of Punjab will have to mark their attendance in Kejriwal’s darbar. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted.
The state Congress president’s attack came just hours before Mann was scheduled to meet Kejriwal in Delhi to discuss the modalities to fulfil the poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity to consumers in Punjab.
Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials’ meeting with the party chief. “He (Kejriwal) is the national convener of the AAP and can hold a meeting. There is nothing wrong or condemnable about it,” he told a TV channel. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa also asked Mann to inform if the Delhi CM and ministers have indeed been meeting the state’s officers in the absence of the CM and Punjab ministers. “If so, this is a terrible violation of our rights as a state. The people of Pb did not vote for Govt to be remote controlled from Delhi (sic),” he wrote, retweeting the PPCC chief’s post.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira also termed the meeting as “gross interference” in Punjab’s domain by outsiders “which is totally unacceptable”. “@BhagwantMann must clarify his position and reprimand officers bypassing his and his minister’s authority,” he tweeted.
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also tweeted, “Punjab’s IAS officers summoned @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM and Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjab pride. Both must clarify.”
JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report
New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday. Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated. A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process.
‘Going on journey of no return’: Contractor who accused BJP minister found dead
In a shocking development, contractor Santhosh K Patil, who had accused senior BJP minister K S Eeshwarappa of taking 40% commission, has now been found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. He allegedly penned a death note in which he stated that Eeshwarappa was 'directly responsible' for his demise. Reacting to the incident, Eshwarappa said he had no information about the suicide. Former CM Siddaramaiah called it the 'result of commission politics'.
Karnataka HC directs Medical Edu Dept to make a decision on Nursing Diploma
The Karnataka High Court directed the Department of Medical Education to consider petitions from 25 nursing institutions seeking clearance or recognition to start new General Nursing and Midwifery courses for the academic year 2021-22 within eight weeks and notify them of the results. The respondents, the Department of Medical Education and the Karnataka State Nursing Council, did not decide on whether to provide approval or not.
No charge sheet, or arrests, yet in 2020 JNU violence case
On January 5 in 2020, a violence broke out inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus when masked persons attacked students inside the Sabarmati hostel. Two years on, the case is still under investigation. No charge sheet has been filed and no arrests have been made, a police officer privy to the case said.
Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions
Tensions prevailed in the aftermath of violence during Ram Navami processions, which left five people injured on Monday following an argument over the route of a procession in Bihar's Aurangabad district. Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for the procession while another group allegedly threw stones. Police said the visuals showed men on bikes with swords participating in the procession.
