Congress rebel Sudhir files police complaint against CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Apr 08, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Sudhir Sharma, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is the saffron party’s candidate from Dharamshala seat for the upcoming assembly bypolls, has written to Kangra superintendent of police

Congress rebel and former legislator from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma has lodged a police complaint, seeking an FIR against Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for criminal defamation and misleading the masses. This comes two days after Sharma had served a defamation notice on Sukhu.

Sudhir Sharma, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is the saffron party's candidate from Dharamshala seat for the upcoming assembly bypolls, has written to Kangra superintendent of police, alleging that CM Sukhu has given a misleading speech recently and also disseminated false information.

“I am a former minister and four-time MLA contesting by-elections from Dharamshala on a BJP ticket. Recently, a video and media reports have surfaced in my constituency, falling under your jurisdiction, regarding a misleading speech delivered by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kutlehar area of Una district on April 4, 2024,” the letter written to SP Kangra reads.

He has also written a letter to Himachal Pradesh chief election commissioner Manish Garg, alleging misuse of power and potential corrupt practices in the tourism department under CM Sukhu.

Sharma, who is also a former minister, was among six Congress legislators who voted in favour of the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls. They were disqualified later for violating the Congress whip.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress rebel Sudhir files police complaint against CM Sukhu
