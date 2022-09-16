Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress releases 3rd list of PCC members

Congress releases 3rd list of PCC members

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:49 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday released the third list of 131 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) taking their total number to 303

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File Pic)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File Pic)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday released the third list of 131 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), taking their total number to 303. The list approved by the All India Congress Committee includes former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni, former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. Their names were missing from the first two lists which had left some of them disappointed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out