Congress slams BJP over Jangra’s remarks on Pahalgam terror attack widows

Haryana Congress leaders, led by party general secretary and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, on Sunday slammed the BJP over Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra’s reported comments suggesting that widows of the Pahalgam terror attack victims should have shown courage instead of surrendering to terrorists. Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot with HPCC president Udai Bhan in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference during the Haryana Congress’s “Jai Hind Sabha” in Chandigarh — part of a nationwide programme by the Indian National Congress — Pilot questioned the BJP leadership’s silence on the issue. He demanded an apology from the BJP leadership over what he described as repeated inappropriate remarks by its leaders.

“Why is the BJP’s top leadership silent? The party must apologise for the comments made by its senior leaders... earlier in Madhya Pradesh and now in Haryana,” said Pilot.

“Instead of always pointing fingers at the Opposition, the BJP should act against its own leaders,” he added.

Flanked by senior Haryana Congress leaders, including HPCC president Udai Bhan and Lok Sabha MPs Deepender Hooda, Jai Prakash, Satpal Brahmachari and Varun Mullana, Pilot reiterated the Opposition’s support for the armed forces and the families of the slain soldiers.

Referring to the Operation Sindoor, Pilot said the Congress extended full support to the government after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed to give a befitting response to the perpetrators of the cowardly incident.

“In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the entire Opposition stood united with the government. We are proud of our army. The ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ is our way of saluting the bravery of our soldiers and expressing solidarity with their families,” he said adding that the Congress extended unconditional support to the Union government.

He said the Centre should now convene a special session of Parliament to send a clear message to the world that India is united in its fight against terrorism.

Echoing Pilot’s concerns, MP Deepender Hooda questioned why the Haryana State Commission for Women had not taken cognisance of Jangra’s remarks.

“No political party should put itself above the nation. But the BJP continues to make irresponsible statements. A BJP deputy chief minister even claimed that the army bows at the feet of a BJP leader. The foreign secretary was also targeted. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Hooda said.