Congress slams Shah for his remarks on Virbhadra’s family

The Congress on Wednesday slammed Union home minister Amit Shah for his ‘ma-beta’ jibe against party’s Himachal chief Pratibha Singh and her legislator son Vikramaditya Singh.

“Shah’s comments on Virbhadra Singh’s family have hurt the sentiments of the public. Virbhadra was the builder of modern Himachal and will always be a highly revered leader,” said Congress national spokesperson and former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla while addressing the media in Shimla.

“The BJP takes high moral grounds on dynastic politics, but has fielded the kith and kin of its own leaders in Himachal,” he added.

“People usually favour the ruling party in by-elections, but the results were opposite in Himachal,” Singla said.

Claiming that the unemployment rate in Himachal was higher than the national statistics, he said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has promised the youth of state one lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting if their government is formed.

“The BJP is stunned by the 10 guarantees of the Congress and has now started making rhetorical statements out of desperation,” he added.