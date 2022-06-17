Congress stages Satyagraha against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning at Raj Bhawan
The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Thursday held a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here over party leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.
Congress workers, led by state party unit president Pratibha Singh sat on “satyagraha” outside the Raj Bhavan.
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress working president Harsh Mahajan, MLAs Ramlal Thakur, Nand Lal, Mohan Lal Brakta, Vikramaditya Singh, Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel also participated in the dharna.
Pratibha Singh alleged political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by making false cases against them.
She said the Congress is not afraid of the “dictatorial policies and decisions” of the government.
Agnihotri said the Modi government has converted the national headquarters of the Congress in Delhi into a police cantonment and party leaders were being stopped from going there.
Describing it as an undeclared emergency, he said everyone should come forward to save democracy in the country.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
