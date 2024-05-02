 Congress state top brass ignoring its leaders, says Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Congress state top brass ignoring its leaders, says Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said that the Punjab Congress was undermining its state leaders, forcing them to quit the party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said that the Punjab Congress was undermining its state leaders, forcing them to quit the party. “Consider the case of former Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, who left the Congress to join the AAP today. He has the potential. Dalvir was an earnest, hardworking and soft-spoken leader,” the state BJP chief said.

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar. (ANI)
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Jakhar. (ANI)

Jakhar also cited the case of the wife of former Congress MP late Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who jumped ship and joined the saffron party recently. “Santokh lost his life during the Congress yatra. This family gave three generations and 18 wins to the Congress, but it is shameful the way the Punjab Congress treated the family,” Jakhar added.

Thursday, May 02, 2024
