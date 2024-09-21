Congress supporter part of candidate’s convoy shot at in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

In a brazen attack, two assailants shot at a supporter of Congress Kalka candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during his poll campaign in Raipur Rani’s Bharauli village on Friday. The victim, Goldie Khedi, was shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he is stated to be stable. (HT Photo)

The injured was identified as Goldie Khedi of Khedi village, Raipur Rani, who, as per police records, is a history-sheeter, named in as many as 29 criminal cases.

The attack took place around 3.30 pm while Chaudhary, the incumbent Kalka MLA, along with his convoy, was campaigning in Raipur Rani.

According to police, while Chaudhary’s convoy was on the move, Goldie, a Congress supporter, along with his friends, stopped for refreshments. They were standing next to a car, when two youths fired two shots at Goldie, before fleeing on foot. One of the bullets hit Goldie in the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

As per sources in PGIMER, Goldie sustained a bullet injury near shoulder. He underwent treatment and is stable.

In his statement, Goldie’s friend Dinesh, alias DK, of Raipur Rani, told police they, along with three more friends, were on their way to attend the Congress rally in his Chevrolet Cruze. He said he was driving while Goldie was sitting next to him.

They stopped for a short break while moving between Muradnagar village and Bharauli village, when two gunshots were fired at his car, one of them hitting Goldie in the chest, Dinesh stated, adding that he escaped unhurt as he ducked.

The assailants fled on foot towards Muradnagar, he said, before escaping on a motorcycle with their accomplice waiting nearby.

According to police, the assailants were captured in CCTV cameras installed around the spot.

Attack was targeted at history-sheeter: DCP

“Goldie is a history-sheeter against whom 29 cases, including those for illegal mining and possession of arms, are registered across Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Lalru and Mohali,” said Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik.

“The attack seems to be a fallout of an old rivalry. Goldie was the target of the assassination attempt,” clarified Kaushik, adding that he was at a considerable distance from the candidate’s convoy.

“Four police teams have been formed to nab the shooters. We have also rounded up four persons for questioning,” she said.

Role of gangster Bhuppi Rana being probed

Police are also probing the role of gangster Bhuppi Rana of Handesra, Mohali.

Rana is a close associate of gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and presently operates the Davinder Bambiha gang, rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sources in the police said Goldie had a rivalry with the Bhuppi Rana gang after his name cropped up in harbouring killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

Goldie had recently extended support to Congress: Chaudhary

Soon after the attack, the Congress candidate halted his campaign and rushed to PGIMER to get an update on Goldie.

“I was in Raipur Rani area for campaigning. I had reached the public gathering when I was informed that shots were fired at a car part of my convoy,” said Chaudhary while talking to HT.

“Goldie, along with several others, had recently extended support to the Congress party,” he added.

As per sources, before supporting the Congress, Goldie has been campaigning for independent candidate Gopal Sukhomajri, who is also named in eight criminal cases.

The firing took place when the district is on high alert ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on October 5. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was to address a rally in Raipur Rani one hour after the firing took place. “We have sealed the district and every vehicle is being searched,” said DCP Kaushik.