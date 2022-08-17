Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday.
From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
Lamba said that the Congress party will organise a “halla bol” rally against unemployment and inflation at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on August 28, which will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. The Congress spokesperson said that the people of India are bearing a brunt of the economic mismanagement of the Modi government.
“Inflation is rising due to excessive taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, packaged food grains, while the transfer of public property to crony capitalists and the introduction of the directionless Agnipath scheme is making the employment situation worse,” she alleged.
Lamba said that Himachal Pradesh Congress will continue to create awareness among people on “anti-people policies” and will increase pressure on the BJP government to review its ill-conceived policies.
Lamba said that the nationwide stir launched by the Congress party on August 5, 2022 against the anti-people policies of the Modi government, reflected the sentiments of the general public. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to stigmatise a nationwide justified protest as black magic exposes the sense of insecurity arising out of the sharply rising prices and the BJP government’s complete failure to control the unemployment,” she said.
HP’s pharma units, stockists under task force lens
Pharmaceutical production units, chemist shops and wholesalers across Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), with raids conducted on 42 such units in the recent past. The ANTF was constituted by the state police this year, which is being led by ADGP CID SP Singh along with three fields units at Shimla, Kangra and Kullu, functioning under deputy SP rank officers.
Delhiwale: Life behind the taste
Rajbir is a bearer of two legacies. One, of a street delicacy with origins that can be traced to Europe. The other is more intimate — the legacy of his life's struggles. This afternoon, passersby are coming to his nankhatai cart intermittently, here in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate. One woman hesitantly enquires about the price. He says, “Dus ke paanch (10 for ₹5).” He left his MP village when he was a child.
Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. While inaugurating a public systems lab at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.
Court rejects bail plea of Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi in case of cheating
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of local politician Shrikant Tyagi in a case of cheating. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman at his high-rise in Noida. Tyagi's lawyer Sushil Bhati submitted bail applications in two of the three cases. Bhati said he will approach the sessions court for bail now.
To hunt for poachers, new dog squad to petrol Asola wildlife sanctuary
New Delhi: Delhi's forest and wildlife department is putting together a dog squad to patrol the Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary and prevent poaching and other illegal activities in the park, as well as crack down on trade in prohibited wildlife items through railway stations and interstate bus terminals, officials aware of the matter have said. Chief wildlife warden of Delhi, Nisheeth Saxena, said the dog squad is currently being treated as a pilot project.
