Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday.

From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.

Lamba said that the Congress party will organise a “halla bol” rally against unemployment and inflation at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on August 28, which will be addressed by senior Congress leaders. The Congress spokesperson said that the people of India are bearing a brunt of the economic mismanagement of the Modi government.

“Inflation is rising due to excessive taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, packaged food grains, while the transfer of public property to crony capitalists and the introduction of the directionless Agnipath scheme is making the employment situation worse,” she alleged.

Lamba said that Himachal Pradesh Congress will continue to create awareness among people on “anti-people policies” and will increase pressure on the BJP government to review its ill-conceived policies.

Lamba said that the nationwide stir launched by the Congress party on August 5, 2022 against the anti-people policies of the Modi government, reflected the sentiments of the general public. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attempt to stigmatise a nationwide justified protest as black magic exposes the sense of insecurity arising out of the sharply rising prices and the BJP government’s complete failure to control the unemployment,” she said.