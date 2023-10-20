Congress village sarpanch, his aide shot dead in Punjab’s Moga: Police

Two persons, including a Congress sarpanch of Punjab’s Moga district’s Khosa Kotla village and his aide, were shot dead, and two persons were injured in a clash between two groups on Friday morning, police said.

Sarpanch Veer Singh (left) and his aide Ranjeet Singh (right) (HT Photo)

Moga senior superintendent of police (SP) J Elenchezhian said a clash took place between two rival groups in Khosa Kotla village.

Two persons were killed and two others were injured in the firing, he said.

Police have identified the deceased as sarpanch Veer Singh, a member of the Congress party and his aide Ranjeet Singh, both residents of Khosa Kotla village.

The two injured persons were admitted to Moga Civil Hospital and a private hospital, respectively, said police.

Police said the reason behind the incident was due to a rivalry between the former village sarpanch and Veer Singh.

The group of former village sarpanch had enmity with Veer’s group, and the clash reportedly took place over developmental grants to the village, said police.

On Friday morning, Veer and his group members were on a walk when they were allegedly attacked by the other group, who opened fire at them. Veer and Ranjit got shot and died on the spot, while a member of a rival group sustained injuries in the clash.

“Police are at the spot and are investigating the matter. Further action will be taken after checking all the facts,” the SP added.

