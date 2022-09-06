Congress will bounce back, says JKPCC working president
Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla said the party has started working on a revival plan
JAMMU Exuding confidence that the Congress will bounce back on the J&K’s political landscape, Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Tuesday said that the party will continue to push for peace with dignity which was the focal point of its agenda.
Interacting with prominent persons of Chatha as a part of his public outreach programme, Bhalla said that leadership has started working on a revival plan and the party cadre was being revitalised to carry on the party’s political campaign with renewed vigour.
The meeting was organised by refugee cell Congress vice-chairman Amrit Bali. Prominent among those present on the occasion include Sarpanches Dheera, Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Choudhary, Pawan Bhagat and Kapoor Lal Dogra and Panches Sunil Kumar, Daljeet Kour, Sudesh Kumar, Raj Kumar, Rano Devi, Soma Devi, Dr Ramesh Sharma, Pappal Barber, Babu and many youth leaders.
Bhalla stated that the party has always held the need for dialogue and a political approach as the only way out of the unending crises J&K was facing for many decades.
“Congress will continue to pursue a durable peace in J&K,” Bhalla said. Bhalla further said that strong-arm methods and non-political approaches can only worsen things.
“The J&K needs humane handling and the promotion of a genuine democratic process, which cannot be accomplished by inspired fragmentation of voting in a particular region of the state,” he said.
