Congress will implement old pension scheme if voted to power: Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that upon formation of a Congress government in the state, the old pension scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the first cabinet meeting and a policy would be made to regularise contractual employees, directly benefitting thousands of families. ongress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there had been a massive migration from the entire state, including north Haryana, during the BJP government. (ANI)

Hooda was in Kurukshetra to seek votes for INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta where he addressed several public meetings. The former CM said, “More than two lakh posts have been lying vacant in state government departments. There is already a lot of work and mental pressure on employees.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Hooda, upon formation of a Congress government, recruitments for 30 lakh positions in the central government and two lakh posts in Haryana would be made. “By ending paper leak and recruitment mafia established by the BJP government, youth will be given jobs in a time-bound manner as per their qualifications,” he promised.

Earlier, the former CM said there had been a massive migration from the entire state, including north Haryana, during the BJP government. “Our youth are forced to leave the country due to record-breaking unemployment. The youth feel that they have no future in the country under the BJP government,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said every section of society would vote for the Congress in this Lok Sabha polls and also the upcoming assembly elections as the “party will guarantee MSP to farmers, who have only got lathis and bullets from the BJP government”.

In Karnal, party’s state president Udai Bhan addressed party workers in various events, seeking support for Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja and also Tarlochan Singh, who is contesting the by-election against CM Nayab Saini.