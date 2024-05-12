 Congress will never form govt with JJP: Deepak Babaria - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress will never form govt with JJP: Deepak Babaria

ByBhavey Nagpal
May 12, 2024 07:52 AM IST

With the nomination process complete in Haryana, campaigning has picked up steam with central leaders coming to canvass for their party candidates. Bhavey Nagpal caught up with Congress’ national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria. Edited excerpts:

In Haryana, BJP is raising national issues like Ram Temple and Article 370, other than development policies of PM Modi and former CM Khattar. What do you have to offer?

Congress’ national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria. (HT File)
Congress’ national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria. (HT File)

Ram Temple is not a national issue. It could be an issue of faith, but this does not give answer to rozi, roti aur salamaati (food, livelihood and security). Besides, unemployment, migration, lack of investment in the state are pressing issues.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BJP and JJP leaders are facing backlash from farmers in rural pockets. Even Khattar, the Karnal candidate, had to face protests in Assandh? How do you see that?

I believe this is the anger against the policies of the BJP in the last 10 years.

Your party said that the Saini government is in minority and a party delegation also submitted a memorandum to the governor. What is the way forward?

Congress has a straight-forward politics in this. We do not want to sabotage or take a short-cut, but demand that the Constitution is respected. As this government is in minority, they (BJP) must meet the governor and present all their MLAs before him.

Do you think there should be a floor test? Dushyant says that Congress is not willing to form a government.

They have recently faced the trust vote. Instead of getting into technicalities, I’ve a simple solution -- they should present their MLAs before the governor. But let me assure you that we are not forming government with Dushyant Chautala.

The Congress is faction-ridden in the state. It was seen that most of the tickets went to the Hooda faction, while many from Selja group were denied ticket.

All the tickets have been allotted on merit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Bhavey Nagpal

    Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress will never form govt with JJP: Deepak Babaria

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On