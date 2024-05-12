Congress will never form govt with JJP: Deepak Babaria

In Haryana, BJP is raising national issues like Ram Temple and Article 370, other than development policies of PM Modi and former CM Khattar. What do you have to offer? Congress’ national general secretary and Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria. (HT File)

Ram Temple is not a national issue. It could be an issue of faith, but this does not give answer to rozi, roti aur salamaati (food, livelihood and security). Besides, unemployment, migration, lack of investment in the state are pressing issues.

BJP and JJP leaders are facing backlash from farmers in rural pockets. Even Khattar, the Karnal candidate, had to face protests in Assandh? How do you see that?

I believe this is the anger against the policies of the BJP in the last 10 years.

Your party said that the Saini government is in minority and a party delegation also submitted a memorandum to the governor. What is the way forward?

Congress has a straight-forward politics in this. We do not want to sabotage or take a short-cut, but demand that the Constitution is respected. As this government is in minority, they (BJP) must meet the governor and present all their MLAs before him.

Do you think there should be a floor test? Dushyant says that Congress is not willing to form a government.

They have recently faced the trust vote. Instead of getting into technicalities, I’ve a simple solution -- they should present their MLAs before the governor. But let me assure you that we are not forming government with Dushyant Chautala.

The Congress is faction-ridden in the state. It was seen that most of the tickets went to the Hooda faction, while many from Selja group were denied ticket.

All the tickets have been allotted on merit.