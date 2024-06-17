Congress will win 70+ seats in assembly polls: Udai Bhan

Congress state president Udai Bhan on Sunday said that as the party maintained lead in 46 of 90 assembly segments in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, it has targeted to win more than 70 seats in the assembly polls. Congress state president Udai Bhan on Sunday said that as the party maintained lead in 46 of 90 assembly segments in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, it has targeted to win more than 70 seats in the assembly polls. (HT Photo)

He along with former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja addressed a ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Karnal.

The event that was also organised in Kurukshetra, and will also be held in Sonepat and Panipat on Friday, is seen as party’s poll bugle for the Vidhan Sabha elections, likely to be held in October.

Bhan said that in the 2019 parliamentary polls, Congress led on just 10 segments and rose to 31 in the assembly polls same year.

“Similarly, as we’ve led on 46 segments this time and the state elections are just three months away, the party has targeted to win at least 70 seats or even more than that. Thus, to expose the BJP, we should work door-to-door and take forward the party’s promises to the people,” he told the workers.

The Congress leader said that BJP’s vote share in 2019 was 57.7% and dropped to 46.1% this time, while his party rose from 28% to 47.6%, respectively.

He also hit out at the Nayab Saini-led state government and said that after the poll debacle, they’ve started rectifying property IDs and family IDs through district administrations.

“But they should first apologise for making people stand in queues for weeks. It was a joke. It exposed how there were mistakes in 95% of the IDs. Lakhs of rupees were wasted,” Bhan added.

He said that it is the result of the tremendous support received by the Congress that the government remembered to give 100 square yard plots each to the poor, which was approved during the previous Hooda government, and this government stopped it for 10 years.

Addressing the gathering, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the workers to implement a two-point action plan for the upcoming assembly elections.

“Firstly, the failures of the BJP government in 10 years, false promises, false work, corruption have to be taken to every family, and the question has to be asked that what did this government do in 10 years. Secondly, the households should be apprised of the work of the previous Congress government in 10 years,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, the ex-CM denied allegations by CM Saini and the BJP that the Congress “spread lies that Constitution will be ended if the BJP is voted to power.”

“We never said that. Rather it was their MPs and candidates, who told the voters to give them 400 seats and the Constitution will be changed,” he said.