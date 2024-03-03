Cons now posing as officials to dupe people, warn Haryana Police

Criminals posing as law enforcement officers and representatives of reputed organisations have been found frequently targeting gullible citizens by concocting scenarios to dupe them. Criminals posing as law enforcement officers and representatives of reputed organisations have been found frequently targeting gullible citizens by concocting scenarios to dupe them. (Representational image)

As per an advisory released by the Haryana Police, several sophisticated methods are being employed by fraudsters to dupe citizens. A particularly insidious tactic involved criminals posing as law enforcement officials or representatives of reputable organisations. In one such case, individuals masquerading as FedEx employees concocted a scenario involving a parcel containing illegal substances purportedly intercepted, leading victims to transfer funds under the guise of facilitating an investigation, the advisory said.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur in a statement said from impersonation scams to fraudulent job offers, the digital domain is fraught with hazards that the public needs to be aware of and guard against. Kapur said, “In an era where digital convenience has become integral to our daily lives, it has opened up avenues for cybercriminals to exploit unsuspecting citizens.”

Highlighting an alarming rise in cybercrime tactics targeting individuals across the state, ADGP, cybercrime, OP Singh said the rise of customer care fraud has become a significant concern. “Many individuals, in search of customer support numbers via search engines, end up contacting fraudulent numbers. “These imposters, posing as customer care representatives, exploit the situation to extract personal and financial information, culminating in financial losses for the victims,” he said.

The advisory also speaks of the menace of online job fraud, where cybercriminals create fake job portals or impersonate officials from renowned companies. Unsuspecting job seekers are lured into sharing sensitive information or transferring money for non-existent job opportunities, registration fee, or training programmes.

Another method of fraud mentioned in the advisory is the Telegram app task scam, where victims receive unsolicited messages offering easy money for simple tasks, only to find themselves trapped in schemes that require financial investments, ultimately leading to losses. Investment fraud, too, is on the rise, with criminals misrepresenting investment opportunities, especially in the stock market, to deceive individuals into making unwise financial commitments.

The ADGP, cybercrime said that the public needs to remain vigilant and cautious.

“Verifying the authenticity of any communication requesting personal or financial information and refraining from sharing sensitive details over phone calls or through unverified websites and applications is a must. The public is also advised to be skeptical of unsolicited job offers or investment opportunities that seem too good to be true,” the ADGP said. Singh said through public cooperation and adherence to the advisory, the police aimed at thwarting the attempts of cybercriminals. “Anyone who encounters suspicious activities or communications must report the same immediately to the authorities or cybercrime helpline number 1930. This collective vigilance is crucial in the ongoing battle against the sophisticated world of cybercrime,” Singh said.