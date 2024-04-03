Conserve ground water, tackle pollution & mitigate resources, V-C to PAU scientists in Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal called upon the varsity scientists to intensify their efforts to conserve groundwater, tackle pollution and mitigate dwindling financial resources. PAU V-C held meeting with varsity scientists in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)

With wheat harvesting and paddy cultivation season closing in, Gosal chaired a review meeting of Extension and Research Review Committee. He called upon extension functionaries to be easily accessible to the farmers on and off- the field. He flagged the issues of diminishing water resources, rising pollution levels due to straw burning, fluctuating weather conditions, and dwindling financial resources. “Brace yourself for every inclemency and fasten the adoption of short duration rice varieties and straw management technologies,” V-C told the scientists.

Director of research AS Dhatt said the focused areas of the meet included cotton cultivation, pre-sowing management of whitefly and pink bollworm in cotton, popularisation of short duration and non-water intensive rice varieties, direct seeded rice, fall army worm in maize, and different wheat sowing technologies under paddy straw management.

Director of extension education (DEE) MS Bhullar also urged that the field level functionaries should be available at the beck and call of senior officials and the farmers for the timely redressal of agrarian issues.

DEE additional director GPS Sodhi proposed vote of thanks. Professor Jagdish Grover of Bathinda regional research station was given a send off upon superannuation at the meet.

Psychology & success are closely related, says expert at PAU

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a youth centric session for undergraduate and postgraduate students. University counselling and placement guidance cell (UCPGC) under director students’ welfare held session on “Cultivating the psycho social edge for holistic success: A youth centric initiative.” The resource person was professor Tarika Sandhu of Punjabi University, Patiala, department of psychology. She discussed and provided an opportunity of self-analysis and self-awareness to the students. In the session, the students responded through self-administered questionnaires and their scores were interpreted by the expert. Students also gained first-hand experience and in-depth knowledge of psycho social issues related to their body type, self -esteem and procrastination. Besides, they learnt through various creative exercises.

UCPGC associate director Khushdeep Dharni said psychology and success are closely associated, and positive mind increases chances of success exponentially. Director students’ welfare Nirmal Singh Jaura appreciated the efforts of placement cell and stressed on providing relevant skill set to students. The vote of thanks was proposed by Vandana Kanwer.