Consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana government to consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave their homes due to terrorism in 90s.
“ ...persons displaced from Pakistan in 1947 were rehabilitated by the Government of India in different districts of the then composite Punjab with property allotted to them in terms of the property left behind by them in Pakistan, on verified claims. Hence, the government of Haryana may look into the issue from that angle to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from their ancestral homes in the Valley due to terrorism,” the bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh and Justice Lalit Batra observed, requesting the state government to have a relook at the entire issue, “looking at the plight of those who have genuinely suffered loss of their homes at the hands of terrorists in the hill state more than 30 years ago and are continuing to suffer on account of no clear title to their homes”.
The court was hearing a bunch of pleas from Kashmiri Pandits, who were in high court on non-inclusion of their names in the draw of lot to be held by Haryana government for the allotment of residential plots to Kashmiri Pandits in Bahadurgarh.
For 30 years, the matter of allotting plots to them has been hanging fire. As per their lawyer Padam Kant Dwivedi, the land in question bought by the Kashmiri Pandits was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997. But, they have not been given physical possession, he added. Necessary formalities were completed and cases of 150 odd applicants were cleared, but in case of 36 persons, their names were dropped from the draw of lots process to be held on April 6, due to technical reasons, it was stated.
On April 5, the high court had directed Haryana to allow draw of lots in the case of genuine Kashmiri Pandits, which took place on Wednesday.
In the detailed order released on Wednesday, the court has asked Haryana that allotment of plots be not finalised and government may come up with a “concrete policy”. It has also sought to explain as to why the state government is linking mutation of plots purchased by these “unfortunately displaced” persons, to allotment of other plots. The plots that they had originally purchased are stated to have been acquired, but subsequently were agreed to be released subject to their title being transferred to the HSVP by the buyers, the court observed.
Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rise in fuel prices
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the BJP-JJP government on “ever-increasing” fuel prices, expensive electricity, hike in fertiliser rates and rising corruption. Speaking to reporters, Hooda said there are three major disputes between Punjab and Haryana -- the issue of capital, Hindi speaking areas of Punjab and the SYL water. Hooda said corruption has become uncontrollable and countless scams pertaining to mining, liquor, registry and recruitment have come to the light.
Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government's claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable. The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court's verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana's share in its waters. Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.
Haryana: Man strangulates 13-year-old daughter, arrested
A man allegedly strangulated his 13-year-old daughter to death over her relationship with a co-villager in Sonepat, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the father, said Sonepat Sadar SHO Deepti Garg. She said as per primary information, the accused had doubts over his daughter's affair with a man of the same village. “We are probing the case from every angle and it is early to say more about this,” Garg added.
NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency's vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
