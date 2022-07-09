Constable among four held for snatching ₹35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali
Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman’s workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6.
The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.
“On June 6, the four men snatched ₹35 lakh from the workers of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Khanna. On Kumar’s complaint, a probe was launched and the case was cracked with the help of CCTV footage. The constable was in his police uniform while committing the crime,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.
The accused are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Saturday.
-
Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor for anti-party activities
The Congress on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities. The orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, come a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
-
Police register three separate theft cases in Chandigarh
Three theft incidents were reported in the city on Friday. The complainant in the first incident, Kanhaiya Singh of Dariya village, said an unknown person stole ₹40,000 from his shop on Thursday. In the third incident, Karnail Singh, 42, of Bari Gugga Marri, Khuda Jassu village accused Santosh Thapa, 22, of Kajheri village of theft in Guga Mari,Khuda Jassu village. Police had registered separate theft cases in all three incidents.
-
Will bring adjournment motion in Parliament against Agnipath scheme: Deepender Hooda
Congress' member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha Deepender Hooda on Friday saidHoodae will bring an adjournment motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament against the Agneepath recruitment scheme in the Indian Army. Hooda added that the scheme is a big setback for the youth of Haryana, the state that has a rich tradition of youngsters joining the army to serve the country
-
Liver, heart the most shared organs for transplant by PGIMER
The heart, trailing only the liver, is the most shared organ by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research with other hospitals. As per the data shared by PGIMER, 30 livers, 20 hearts, six kidneys and three lungs have been shared with other hospitals. Till date, a total of 6,375 corneal transplants have taken place. A liver transplant was first carried out at the hospital in 2011. The rest were shared with other hospitals.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board razes four illegal structures in Sector 45
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished fresh unauthorised constructions and encroachment on public land in four dwelling units at Sector 45. The body is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. “All the allottees who have been issued Challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions are requested to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” he added.
