Chandigarh: Constable booked for attacking bouncer at club

Chandigarh Police constable has been booked in an attempt-to-murder case after he attacked a bouncer with sharp-edged weapons at a club in Centra Mall, Industrial Area, on Wednesday night. The accused was identified as Ramandeep Singh. He is posted at the Sector-11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT File)

The accused was identified as constable Ramandeep Singh, posted at the Sector-11 police station. The incident occurred when the bouncer got into a scuffle with the cop over the latter taking pictures. The scuffle turned violent when Ramandeep came again to attack Narender, following which he was grievously injured.

After the bouncer lost his finger in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, Chandigarh Police were called. Much to the cops’ embarrassment, one of their own was identified as the attacker, when the CCTV footage was scanned. Police then booked the constable and others in an attempt-to-murder case.