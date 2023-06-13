Constructions in Sukhna catchment area: Chandigarh administrator recommends CBI probe as MoM tweaked

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged manipulations in the minutes of a meeting of a State Board for Wildlife of Chandigarh held last year, and subsequent clearance for construction in Sukhna catchment and bird sanctuary area. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Addressing the media on Monday, Purohit confirmed that a CBI probe has been ordered.

The administrator said that the probe was one of the reasons for Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer IFS Debendra Dalai’s transfer.

As per information, in mid-May, a complaint was lodged with the UT administrator regarding six illegal constructions – by two UT builders and four by Punjab builders, in Sukhna catchment and bird sanctuary area.

It is pertinent to mention here, that all construction activities are banned in the Sukhna catchment area as it is an eco-sensitive zone. In 2017, the Delhi high court had rejected the proposal to construct a 95-metre high and 28-storey building project named ‘Camelot’ in Kansal area of the Sukhna catchment. Later, on November 5, 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of Delhi HC on the ‘Camelot’ project.

A senior official said that during the State Board for Wildlife meeting held on June 27 last year, which was chaired by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, the then chief wildlife warden-cum-member secretary Debendra Dalai had brought additional agenda about the projects but it was not discussed,

However, in the minutes of the meeting, it was mentioned that after discussion, it was decided that no further action was needed against the projects as the stalled projects were currently facing proceedings under the law and the board had decided to close the matter.

Of the two projects of Chandigarh, located in Industrial Area, one project had environmental clearance and a clarification was sought from the Ministry of Environment and Forest if wildlife clearance was also required, but the reply was still awaited. In the second project, an FIR was registered for starting construction without getting approval from the board.

The officer added, when the UT administrator came to know that the agenda has been approved, even though he had never given a go-ahead to it, an internal inquiry was conducted. On May 22, in-camera proceedings were done and Dalai’s statement was also recorded, and on May 26, he was transferred, the officer added. When contacted, IFS Debendra Dalai said, “I have nothing to do with the issue. It is an old matter and it seems there is some confusion.”

On May 26, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change transferred Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest and environment director, Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Dalai had joined Chandigarh in 2018 and served for around five years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON