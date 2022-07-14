Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%
With Himachal Pradesh’s positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus’ spread.
There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections.
“We are focusing on contact tracing. We have identified certain clusters in Himachal and are trying to arrest the spread of the infection,” said principle health secretary Subashish Panda, adding that the department will be delivering a detailed presentation on Covid spread in the state before the Cabinet on Thursday.
Panda also held meetings with chief medical officers to get a first hand account regarding the spread of the virus. “We decided on a plan of action, in which contact tracing will play a major role. Medical officers have been asked to sensitise people about the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, particularly wearing masks while attending indoor gatherings. They will also encourage people to take a precautionary dose of the vaccine to boost up their immunity,” he said.
The health department has identified 23 clusters across nine districts in the state. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.
Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have emerged as hotspots, but other districts are also reporting a significant number of cases. At 346, Kangra has the highest number of active cases, followed by Chamba at 326, Shimla has 174 cases, Kullu 123 and Hamirpur has 113. The cases were on the rise in Solan which recorded 80, Bilaspur 69, Una, 40, Mandi, 150 Lahaul and Spiti has the lowest 19, while tribal Kinnaur district has 33 cases. Recently, 43 students tested positive in a school in Kullu’s Bhutti village.However, no specific advisory has been issued for schools.
The health department has also set up a genome sequencing analyser in Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk.
-
Three arrested in Jind for harassing junior engineer, hurling casteist slur
Three persons, including Jind's district town planner, have been arrested for mentally harassing a junior engineer and hurling casteist slur, officials said. JE Naveen Kumar of the district town planner's office, in a complaint sent to the Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, alleged that DTP Arvind Dhul, office assistant Amit Malik and retired employee Krishna Chandra pressured him to indulge in corrupt practices. Kumar claimed that he was also assaulted in Narwana.
-
Panipat man kills wife with spade after she object to his drinking habit
A 46-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband after she objected to his drinking habit, in Dhansoli village of Panipat. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Babita Rani. Her son, Prince Kumar, who is the complainant in the case, said that his father, Major Singh, is an alcoholic and used to thrash his mother whenever she stopped him from drinking.
-
NC calls Amarnath ‘cloudburst’ administrative failure, demands probe
Calling the loss of 16 lives in the Amarnath 'cloudburst' an administrative failure, the National Conference on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter.
-
‘Delhi-based gang helped Moosewala killing suspect get a forged passport’
About a month before Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was murdered, one of the alleged key conspirators Sachin Thapan Bishnoi got a passport issued in Delhi, using forged documents and fled the country, Delhi Police said on Wednesday while announcing the arrest of five people who helped Thapan and some other criminals get passports on fake papers. Officers said Thapan got the passport issued in the name of a man from Sangam Vihar.
-
Bury differences, contest polls as cohesive unit: AICC to J&K leaders
Days after Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir offered to resign as party president, the Congress high command met party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Mir's lobby had called his resignation a “routine affair” before reshuffle in party structure, it was learnt that he was asked to pave way for a new president in the strife-ridden J&K unit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics