Contact tracing ramped up in Himachal as positivity rate touches 8.5%

With Himachal Pradesh’s positivity rate jumping to 8.5% over the last month, the government has ramped up contact tracing to arrest the virus’ spread.

There were 41 active cases in the state in the first week of June, however, they now stand at 1,580. On Wednesday, too, the state clocked in 358 fresh infections.

“We are focusing on contact tracing. We have identified certain clusters in Himachal and are trying to arrest the spread of the infection,” said principle health secretary Subashish Panda, adding that the department will be delivering a detailed presentation on Covid spread in the state before the Cabinet on Thursday.

Panda also held meetings with chief medical officers to get a first hand account regarding the spread of the virus. “We decided on a plan of action, in which contact tracing will play a major role. Medical officers have been asked to sensitise people about the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour, particularly wearing masks while attending indoor gatherings. They will also encourage people to take a precautionary dose of the vaccine to boost up their immunity,” he said.

The health department has identified 23 clusters across nine districts in the state. Kangra has nine clusters, Mandi has two, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Una and Shimla have one each.

Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Hamirpur and Mandi districts have emerged as hotspots, but other districts are also reporting a significant number of cases. At 346, Kangra has the highest number of active cases, followed by Chamba at 326, Shimla has 174 cases, Kullu 123 and Hamirpur has 113. The cases were on the rise in Solan which recorded 80, Bilaspur 69, Una, 40, Mandi, 150 Lahaul and Spiti has the lowest 19, while tribal Kinnaur district has 33 cases. Recently, 43 students tested positive in a school in Kullu’s Bhutti village.However, no specific advisory has been issued for schools.

The health department has also set up a genome sequencing analyser in Lal Bhadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk.

