Contempt petition: High court seeks response of Haryana, Punjab on old-age homes

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has issued notices to Punjab and Haryana governments, along with GMADA, seeking their responses and status reports by February 10, 2026, on a contempt petition regarding construction of old-age homes in both states. The public interest litigation was filed in 2014, seeking implementation of Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which mandates at least one government-run old-age home in every district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The petition, filed by Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, mentioned before the bench of Justice Vikram Aggarwal that despite undertakings given to the HC by both states, government-run old-age homes were not constructed within the stipulated time, amounting to a violation of court orders.

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in 2014, seeking implementation of Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which mandates at least one government-run old-age home in every district. During the proceedings, the Punjab government undertook constructing old-age homes in 21 districts by 2022, while the Haryana government undertook to establish such facilities in every district by 2024. Based on these assurances, the PIL was disposed of in 2020.

However, both states failed to honour their undertakings. At present, only Hoshiarpur and Barnala districts in Punjab have functional government-run old-age homes. A similar facility constructed in Mansa district is still awaiting inauguration. In other districts, the government has adopted a policy of providing grants to NGOs to run old-age homes, which the petitioner has termed contrary to the law and the directions of the HC.

With regard to Mohali (SAS Nagar district), the petition specifically points out that GMADA had offered 2.92 acres of land free of cost in 2023 for the construction of a government old-age home, and the department concerned had approved the proposal. However, the construction remains stalled as the land transfer process has not been completed so far, the petitioner stated.

The petitioner urged the HC to initiate strict contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and Article 215 of the Constitution against the officials concerned.

Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said he has fought the legal battle for the past 11 years. The governments still failed to take any concrete action, triggering the contempt proceedings, he said while expressing hope that both governments would act by February and ensure that government-run old-age homes are constructed.