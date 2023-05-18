Foodgrains transportation scam: Court rejects contractor’s bail plea

A local court on Thursday rejected anticipatory bail plea of Paramjit Chechi, one of the accused in ₹2,000 crore foodgrains transportations scam. Chechi is a contractor, who was booked by the vigilance bureau (VB) following an investigation. The court of additional session judge, Ajit Atri dismissed the application on Thursday. (Representational Photo (Shutterstock) )

The VB had already availed arrest warrants of the accused. Meanwhile, he had applied for anticipatory bail in the court. The court of additional session judge, Ajit Atri dismissed the application on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said that during investigation, Paramjit Chechi’s name came to the fore. The VB nominated him and conducted raids for his arrest.

On August 16, the VB had registered a case against the partners of Gurdas Ram and Company, officials of the state food and civil supplies department, and employees of concerned procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage, and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district. An FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7 (2), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

Partner of the firm Telu Ram was arrested by the vigilance bureau. Later, the vigilance bureau had nominated Ashu in the case and arrested him on August 22, 2022 from a salon in Ludhiana amid high drama. Ashu got bail out on March 25.