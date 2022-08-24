Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was in Ludhiana on Wednesday and met Congress leaders and workers who have been sitting outside the vigilance bureau’s office to show support for Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over alleged political vendetta against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister.
Warring was in the city on Wednesday and met Congress leaders and workers who have been sitting outside the vigilance bureau office to show support for the former minister. Warring was accompanied by former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, former MLAs Sanjay Talwar, Lakhvir Lakha, among others.
Referring to the statement made by the contractor when Ashu was produced in the court on Tuesday, Warring said,” The contractor has also admitted that vigilance department is forcing him to make statements against the minister and he has submitted that he never met Ashu in the past. This is when the contractor is still in police remand. This is the biggest proof that the state government is into vendetta politics and a fake case has been registered against Ashu.”
“ We will fight the legal battle and not only in this case, the entire Congress party will stand against the government if it indulges in vendetta politics and lodges fake cases against Congress leaders or workers in any part of the state,” Warring said.
Ashu was arrested by the vigilance department from a salon on Monday evening in an alleged food grains transportation tender scam. The department suspects it to be a ₹2,000 crore scam.
Congress’ make-shift tent outside VB office
Congress leaders said they would sit outside the office of vigilance department until the police remand of Ashu ends. They have installed a tent in the premises of Zila Parishad’s office, which is situated just opposite to the vigilance office.
Mayor Balkar Sandhu said they were not protesting or creating any obstruction, but they would continue sitting outside the vigilance office, until the remand ends. Ashu was sent to police remand till August 27.
-
Slew of probes into MVA decisions is govt’s retaliation against cheeky slogans
Mumbai On the penultimate day of an already fractious Monsoon session, the bad blood between the Shinde-BJP alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi resulted in an unseemly scuffle, and the announcement of a raft of corruption inquiries aimed at MVA leaders . Right from the start of the session, the Shinde faction has been heckled and name-called by MVA MLAs. Bharat Gogawala, MLA from the Shinde faction and his fellow MLAs responded with their own slogans, alleging corruption by the MVA.
-
Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog
Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal. The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj. Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.
-
SPM educational institutions seek permission to cut down dangerous trees
After the tree falling incident at the SP College premises on Monday, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's (SPM) various educational institutions including SP College and other schools have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises. On Tuesday, these institutions wrote a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation's garden department requesting permission to cut down dangerous branches or shifting the trees.
-
Workshop on rabi crops in Ludhiana: V-C calls for better propagation of PAU- recommended varieties
At the concluding day of two-day research and extension specialists' workshop on rabi crops on Wednesday, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the need for a greater collaboration between all extension functionaries of the state and a special focus on better propagation of PAU-recommended varieties to benefit maximum number of farmers. Techniques of management of agroforestry system were discussed by Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Navneet Kaur from the department of forestry and natural resources.
-
SSPU, Energy Swaraj Foundation sign joint declaration to mitigate climate change impact
The Symbiosis Skills and Professional University is the first university in India to sign a joint declaration with Energy Swaraj Foundation as a part of their social obligation toward society. The event was attended by dignitaries, teaching, non-teaching staff and students on Wednesday. SB Mujumdar, president, SSPU president (chancellor), said, “Humanity is responsible for the climate change and human beings should differentiate between need and greed to solve the climate change impact.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics