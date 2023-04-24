Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Contractual revenue patwari terminated for seeking bribe

Punjab: Contractual revenue patwari terminated for seeking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Nawanshahr
Apr 24, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rajiv Verma said that acting swiftly after a video went viral on social media platforms, wherein re-employed patwari Amarjit Singh posted at Khotheran circle of Banga subdivision was seen accepting some money from a woman, his services were immediately terminated

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar administration on Monday terminated the services of a contractual patwari posted in Banga subdivision for allegedly seeking bribe.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar administration on Monday terminated the services of a contractual patwari posted in Banga subdivision for allegedly seeking bribe. (Image for representational purpose)
The said patwari was re-employed on July 6, 2022.

Verma said that sub-divisional magistrate of Banga has been entrusted with the task of thorough inquiry for finding facts and deciding next course of action.

He said the SDM has been asked to submit the inquiry report within two weeks.

