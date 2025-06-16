Control rooms to be set up in Shimla in view of apple season

Gearing up for upcoming apple harvesting season, district administration will set up control rooms for monitoring purpose in five locations in Shimla district in view of apple transportation. For smooth transportation of the apple crop, Shimla DC directed the public works department and National Highway Authorities to take timely action for the maintenance and renovation of roads. (File)

The decision was taken during a meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap. Detailed discussions regarding apple transportation, condition of roads, parking, availability of labourers, packing material, establishment of control room and coordination of related departments, were held during the meeting. In the state the apple season is from July and September.

As per the decision, the main control room will be set up in Fagu, starting July 15. Apart from this, control rooms will be set up in Balg, Shoghi, Gumma and Kuddu for monitoring during the apple season.

The DC also directed the concerned departments to ensure all the necessary arrangements so that the apple growers do not face any kind of inconvenience. He also said that special attention should be paid to the facilities related to traffic system and security.

DC also directed the concerned sub-divisional magistrates to deploy staff in the control room.

For smooth transportation of the apple crop, Kashyap directed the public works department and National Highway Authorities to take timely action for the maintenance and renovation of roads. The officials of the electricity board were asked to ensure continuous power supply.

The DC said that if any person is found overloading vehicles during the apple season, strict action will be taken against him. He said that this is a matter related to the safety of the people and no leniency will be shown on this.

No truck to be allowed in Shimla city

The DC said that plan will be made to deal with the traffic jam, so that there is no hindrance in traffic movement. “No truck will enter Shimla city and they will be sent through the Dhali-Mehli bypass route. Trailers laden with apples will not be allowed to cross between Theog and Shimla from 5 am to 9.30 pm. Empty pickups going towards Theog will be sent via Bekhalti,” said Kashyap.

SDMs should determine freight rates

The deputy commissioner directed all sub-divisional magistrates to ensure determination of freight rates in their areas and send it to the DC’s office so that further orders can be sent from the office.

The condition of the road, number of boxes and diesel prices should be kept in mind while determining the rates. Freight charges should be displayed in control rooms, notice boards and other prominent places for the information of the people.

The deputy commissioner said that licenses will be issued to all the commission agents during the apple season. He asked the agriculture and APMC to issue licenses only after proper verification. He said that if any commission agent is found without a license, action will be taken against him.

Regular inspection of markets will be done

He directed all SDMs, deputy director (Horticulture) and secretary, APMC, to regularly inspect vegetable and fruit markets. He said that during this time proper cleanliness, adequate drinking water supply and availability of toilets should be ensured in the fruit markets.

The DC said that more production is expected this year in Shimla district as compared to last year. Last year, 1.62 crore boxes were produced, in which 3.25 lakh metric tonnes of apple production was recorded, which is expected to be more this year. He asked to complete all the processes on time to determine the rates of apple boxes, cartons and other packaging materials. He said that there will be no compromise with the quality of boxes and cartons.