Conviction rate of NDPS cases up by 6% in 2024: Hry CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2025 10:24 PM IST

Saini said that Haryana has established an interstate secretariat at Panchkula to enhance cooperation with neighbouring states to fight drug trafficking.

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini on Saturday said that the conviction rate of cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the state increased from 48 % in 2023 to 54 % in 2024.

The chief minister who virtually attended a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on drug trafficking and national security on Saturday said that 3,445 villages and 774 wards have been declared drug-free in the state. (Nayab Saini/X)

The chief minister who virtually attended a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on drug trafficking and national security on Saturday said that 3,445 villages and 774 wards have been declared drug-free in the state. Nearly 5,000 individuals were arrested in 2024 for drug-related crimes. These included 1,000 identified as major drug traffickers, he said.

Saini said that Haryana has established an interstate secretariat at Panchkula to enhance cooperation with neighbouring states to fight drug trafficking. This platform will facilitate sharing of crucial information about drug trafficking and movement across northern states of Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. The CM said that an anti-narcotics task force has been constituted in the state with 11 units operating across Haryana.

Meanwhile, the CM who held a meeting with education department officials on Friday sought a report on facilities in colleges. He said that a framework for preparing competitive exams through smart classrooms would ensure that students from rural areas have better access to resources. Saini said that it will benefit children from the rural areas.

The CM said quality education should be provided in schools by maintaining an ideal student-teacher ratio as per the National Education Policy. “A comprehensive action plan is currently being developed to address the teacher shortage in schools. As a result, from the upcoming academic session, no school in the state will face a shortage of teachers,” he said.

