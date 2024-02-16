 Cook found stabbed to death in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cook found stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Cook found stabbed to death in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The victim worked as a cook at a house in Mohali and was returning home after visiting his sister in Kajheri on Tuesday when he was attacked, said Chandigarh Police

Police have launched a murder probe after a 45-year-old man was found stabbed to death in the forest near the Sector 42/43/52/53 roundabout on Thursday.

A passer-by spotted his body, bearing multiple stab wounds in the chest, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)
A passer-by spotted his body, bearing multiple stab wounds in the chest, said Chandigarh Police.

The victim, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was a resident of Palsora, located 3 km away from where his body was found. He worked as a cook at a house in Mohali and was returning home after visiting his sister in Kajheri on Tuesday when he was attacked, said police.

A passer-by spotted his body, bearing multiple stab wounds in the chest. He alerted the police who responded to the scene and moved the body to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 for autopsy. Identifying him through documents found on his person, police informed his family, who shared he had been missing since Tuesday.

Inspector Om Parkash, SHO at the Sector 36 police station, said given the brutality of the crime, prior enmity was suspected to be the reason behind the murder. “We are investigating and hope to get a lead soon,” he said..

