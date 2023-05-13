Beat the heat with these delicious cocktails

This World Cocktail Day, shake things up with some quick, cool and refreshing recipes that are sure to cool you down and raise your spirits! Whether you’re a seasoned mixologist or a novice bartender, these easy recipes are the perfect way to celebrate the occasion. So grab your shaker and get ready to mix and muddle your way to cocktail bliss! Shake, shake, shake — it’s time to celebrate World Cocktail Day! (HT Photo)

The Tamarind Passion

Ingredients: 2 ounces absolut vodka, 1 ounce tamarind pulp, 1 tsp jaggery powder, 1 ounce passion fruit puree, 1 cup crushed ice, 1 round ice cube, lime wheel for garnish, and Tajin seasoning for the rim

Method: Rim a chiller martini glass with Tajin. In a shaker, combine the vodka, jaggery, tamarind pulp, passion fruit puree, and ice cubes. Pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

- Priyanka Gupta, Hops n Grains Microbrewery

Beetroot & Plum Teq-Tonic

Ingredients: 20ml beetroot and plum syrup, 60ml tequila, tonic water, and ice cubes

Method: Add the beetroot and plum syrup with the tequila. Top it with tonic water. Add ice cubes and serve.

- Harish Chandra Chhimwal, lead mixologist, Olive Café and Bar

Peach and Mango Sangria

Ingredients: 750ml dry white wine, 1¼ cup mango rum, 1¼ cup peach schnapps, 3 tbsp each lemon juice, lime juice, and orange juice, 2½ cup lemon-lime soda, peach and mango slices for garnish

Method: Mix the wine, mango rum, peach schnapps, juices, and lemon-lime soda in a pitcher. Add ice and stir well. Garnish with peach and mango slices and serve.

- Jaspreet Bhatia, mixologist

Jamuntini

Ingredients: 45ml gin, 15ml sugar syrup, 5ml lime juice, 7-8 nos jamuns, and ice cubes

Method: Muddle the jamuns in a cocktail shaker. Add in rest of the ingredients and ice. Shake well. Double strain into a glass. For an extra zing, you can add a chilli and salt rim to the glass.

- Sam Sickand, food vlogger

Frozen watermelon margarita

Ingredients: 800gm watermelon cubes, 125ml tequila, 75ml triple sec, 2 limes (zested and juiced), a lime wedge for the rim, 2 tsp honey, For garnish: 4 tsp sea salt flakes, 2 tsp caster sugar, ¼ tsp chilli flakes

Method: Freeze the watermelon cubes overnight. Prepare garnish for the rim by combining sea salt flakes, caster sugar, chilli flakes and lime zest in a small bowl. Set aside. Add frozen watermelon, tequila, triple sec, lime juice and honey in a blender and blitz until smooth. Run a lime wedge around the glass rim, dip in the garnish mix. Pour the drink into the glass, garnish with lime wheel and serve immediately.

- Ehsaan Bhat, mixologist

