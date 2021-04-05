Co-op society former secretary booked for embezzling 37 lakh

SBS Nagar police have booked a former secretary of co-operative society at Gunachaur village of the district for an alleged embezzlement of ₹37 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Gunachaur village in Banga subdivision.

The police registered a case following an inquiry conducted by superintendent of police (SP) Manvindervir Singh on the complaint of Nirmaljit Kaur, president of the co-operative society.

The probe revealed that Sukhwant took loans in the name of various account-holders by misusing his official position, didn’t return the money to main branch of the co-operative bank and also embezzled funds from multiple accounts.

“Sukhwant later deposited ₹8.37 lakh to accounts of the society and also agreed to let the pending amount be deducted from his service gratuity. The probe mentioned that audit report between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 also revealed embezzlement of ₹26.47 lakh and serious financial irregularities to the tune of ₹10.88 lakh in the co-operative society,” the report mentioned.

The case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mukandpur police station.