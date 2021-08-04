Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cop, civilian hurt in suspected militant attack in Srinagar
Security forces at the shoot-out site in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Cop, civilian hurt in suspected militant attack in Srinagar

The injured constable has been identified as Abdul Waheed who was posted at Khanyar police station; the name of the injured civilian could not be ascertained; both have minor injuries, says SP North Srinagar
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST

A cop and a civilian were injured in a suspected militant attack in the Old City of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Officials said that militants opened fire on a stationary police vehicle Rakshak at Sheraz Chowk in Khanyar area in the evening.

“A constable and a civilian were injured in the firing,” said North Srinagar SP Mubasher Hussain.

He said that the attackers probably attacked from a lane.

“We are trying to ascertain what type of weapon it was. We are looking for the cartridges,” he added.

The injured constable has been identified as Abdul Waheed who was posted at Khanyar police station. The name of the injured civilian could not be ascertained. “Both have minor injuries,” the SP said.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh tertiary care hospital, said that the cop had a bullet injury in his stomach. “He is stable. The civilian was not brought to the hospital,” he added.

On June 22, Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the CID wing of police, was killed after militants opened fire on him at Nowgam near his home.

