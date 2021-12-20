Cop injured in militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

A policeman was injured after suspected militants opened fire on him near his home in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening.

Police said that in a terror crime incident at Bandzoo area of Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a policeman following which senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his house at Bandzoo area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment,” a police spokesman said.

SSP, Pulwama, Ghulam Jeelani said the cop was stable. “He received a bullet injury in his leg,” he said.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” the spokesman said.