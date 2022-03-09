Cop who opposed Navjot Sidhu for derogatory remark against police in soup over ‘drug use’
: A departmental action has been taken against a Punjab Police constable, Sandeep Singh for allegedly taking drugs. He had criticised Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for making a derogatory remark against the police in a viral video on social media.
The constable is posted in the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the city police.
A senior police official said, “Some women from his locality lodged a complaint against him accusing him of abusing them after consuming drugs. Taking action over these complaints, we got his dope test done which turned positive. We are taking departmental action against him.”
However, he clarified that the issue related to Sidhu has no relation with this action.
Reacting to the action, Sandeep said, “I am innocent. The action has been taken against me just for one reason and that is the voice raised by me against Sidhu’s objectionable remark against the police. I have been receiving threats since I uploaded that video. At that time, a woman from my street asked me to delete the video and tender an apology or face action after the polling. I refused to tender an apology. Now, when the polling has ended and Sidhu got a lukewarm response, action has been taken against me.” In December, Sidhu reportedly made a ‘wet pants’ remark on police.
