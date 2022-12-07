Cops begin probe after Punjab-origin man dies in Victoria car crash

Australia’s Victoria Police have launched a probe into the car accident that claimed the life of 34-year-old Punjab-origin man in western suburb of Mount Cottrell on December 4.

“It’s believed the vehicle with five occupants inside left Doherty’s Road just after 4pm. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in a paddock near Sewells Road. The male driver died at the scene,” Victoria Police’s media officer has said.

According to news outlet The Australia Today, the deceased has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Victoria’s Truganina, who lost control over the vehicle. He is survived by wife Gurpreet and two children Noor and Gurfateh, who were also accompanying him at the time of accident.

As per the local police, Gurpreet and the children had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The family, as per the news outlet, was on a joy ride with their friend Ranbeer Singh, who had bought a new car.

Cops have requested witnesses of the accident, or those with dashcam footage or having any information about the mishap, to contact them.

Meanwhile, Sukhdeep’s family friends have organised a fund-raiser for the surviving members.

They hope to raise $100,000, which includes the funeral cost, bringing his parents to Australia and support his wife and children to “survive without the mortgage stress and the never-ending bills”, another news outlet has reported.