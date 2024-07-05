 Cops on leave should get permission to keep weapon: Haryana Congress - Hindustan Times
Cops on leave should get permission to keep weapon: Haryana Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 05, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Days after an ASI-rank policeman was allegedly shot dead near his residence in Karnal, the Congress party on Thursday demanded a compensation of 1 crore for his family and asked the government to allow cops on leave to keep weapons with them.

Haryana Congress members protesting in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The party, led by district coordinator Tarlochan Singh, protested against the law-and-order situation in Karnal at the DC office and submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Anubhav Mehta.

Speaking to reporters, Tarlochan said that when even cops are not safe in the state.

“We demand that the chief minister, who is an MLA from the city, takes complete responsibility for this and resign. He (CM) comes here for a few hours, meets people and leaves. He is not ready to understand the city and its problems,” he added.

Through their memorandum, the party sought an improved law-and-order, night patrolling and other measures.

“There should also be security arrangements for cops probing cases involving gangs and serious criminals. The government should give permission to cops on leave to keep their weapon with them. We demand a compensation of 1 crore to the kin of deceased cop and a government job to his son,” said Singh.

The protest comes days after Sanjeev Kumar, an ASI with the state crime branch posted in Kurukshetra, was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Kutail village.

Kumar was cremated with full state honours at his native village, after his son arrived from Canada to perform the last rites. Gharounda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, DSP Manoj Kumar, SHO Manish Kumar and others were present.

Earlier this week, a grocery merchant was allegedly fired upon at his shop in Nissing town by three-bike borne men.

While SP Mohit Handa remained unavailable for a comment, police are yet to arrest the perpetrators in both cases.

