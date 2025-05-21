Cops recover 105 gm heroin, 5L drug money, 6 held in Mohali

In the past 48 hours, Mohali police arrested six drug peddlers in three separate cases, recovering a total of 105 grams of heroin and ₹5 lakh in drug money. All six suspects are currently on police remand at various police stations in Mohali. In the first case, Mohali police arrested two suspects and seized 25.95 grams of heroin from their possession. (HT File)

In the first case, Mohali police arrested two suspects and seized 25.95 grams of heroin from their possession.

DSP City 2 Harsimran Singh Bal and Phase 11 station house officer inspector Aman apprehended Lakhwinder Singh and Suraj Singh, both residents of Saharna, Sadar Police Station, Mansa district.

A case was registered against them under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act. During interrogation, Lakhwinder Singh revealed that he had procured the heroin from Sandeep Singh alias Billa, a resident of Khalchian Jadid village in Ferozepur. As a result, Sandeep Singh alias Billa was named in the case, and Section 29 of the NDPS Act was added.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Billa’s house in Ferozepur, guided by Lakhwinder Singh. The raid led to the recovery of 18.61 grams of heroin and ₹4.78 lakh in drug money. The investigation is ongoing.

In the second case, the Mohali police arrested a drug trafficker in Zirakpur and recovered 25 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused was identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Ram Singh, a native of Tarn Taran, currently residing in Barmajra village, Mohali.

Under the Punjab government’s special campaign against drug trafficking and anti-social elements, SP Manpreet Singh and DSP Jaspinder Singh of Zirakpur sub-division, under the directives of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, initiated an operation.

Zirakpur SHO inspector Gagandeep Singh, along with his team, including sub-inspector Balraj Singh, was present at the McDonald’s crossing when they spotted a suspicious man on foot. Upon noticing the police, the man attempted to flee into the nearby fields. After a brief chase, the police apprehended him. A search of the polybag he was carrying led to the recovery of 25 grams of heroin.

He was booked under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act. A case was registered at Zirakpur Police Station, and the accused was presented in court. Police remand was subsequently obtained.

In the third case, Kurali police arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 37 grams of heroin and ₹21,740 in drug money.

Mullanpur DSP Mohit Agarwal stated that the identities of the two arrested individuals are being withheld for the time being, as more accomplices are yet to be apprehended.