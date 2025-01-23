Cops rule out murder angle, say Manu’s grandmom, uncle died in road mishap

A day after Olympic medallist and international shooter Manu Bhaker’s mother Sumedha Bhaker raised suspicion that her mother and brother’s death in the road mishap four days ago could be a planned one, Dadri superintendent of police (SP) Arsh Verma on Thursday said that there was negligence on the part of the car driver, who was driving at high speed, and they are yet to examine some CCTV footage to track the movement of Manu’s uncle. A day after Olympic medallist and international shooter Manu Bhaker’s mother Sumedha Bhaker raised suspicion that her mother and brother’s death in the road mishap four days ago could be a planned one, Dadri superintendent of police (SP) Arsh Verma on Thursday said that there was negligence on the part of the car driver. (PTI File)

Talking to HT over the phone, SP Verma said that they have examined several CCTV footages before the collision in which the car driver, Vijay Kumar, was seen driving at a high speed.

“This was just a road accident, not a planned mishap. The car driver had violated the traffic rules,” the SP added.

However, Charkhi Dadri city police station house officer Sunil Kumar said that there was little bit negligence on the part of Manu’s uncle Yudhvir Singh, who was riding the scooty. He refused to share more details related to negligence on the part of Singh.

On January 19, Manu Bhaker’s maternal grandmother and uncle died when a speeding car hit their scooty from the rear. The incident took place when Manu’s uncle was going to drop her maternal grandmother Savitri Devi at her uncle’s house near the civil hospital.

A day earlier, Manu’s mother Sumedha said the family had seen the CCTV footage which “clearly showed that the car driver had intentionally hit the scooty” on which her mother and brother were travelling.

“Manu spoke to the Charkhi Dadri SP and urged him to investigate this case from a murder angle too. The SP assured our family of full cooperation,” she had added.

The police arrested the driver on Wednesday and later he was released on bail.