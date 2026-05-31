Cops seize 21 cartons of illicit liquor from garment unit in Ludhiana

The Salem Tabri police seized 21 cartons of illicit liquor during a raid at a tailoring and embroidery unit in Ashok Nagar and booked two persons accused of illegally storing and selling liquor from the premises. The case was registered on the complaint of ASI Shingara Singh under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. (Representative Photo)

The case was registered on the complaint of ASI Shingara Singh under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. The accused have been identified as Jass and Lalit, both of whom allegedly fled before the police team reached the spot.

According to the police, the raid was conducted following a tip-off that the accused were operating an illegal liquor sale business from a factory located near Ravidas Chowk in the Salem Tabri area. During the search, police recovered 21 cartons of liquor allegedly stored in violation of excise regulations. However, the accused managed to escape before they could be apprehended. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. Investigators are also examining the source of the liquor and whether the accused were linked to a wider distribution network operating in the area.