3 Rohtak cops suspended for misbehaving with hotel owner

Three cops have been placed under suspension for allegedly misbehaving with a hotel owner in Rohtak's Meham and not paying for the meals they had at the place.

Identified as head constable Suresh, constable Baljeet and special police officer Sukhbir, the trio is posted at Meham police station.

In her complaint to the police, hotel owner Saroj Kaushik, said she had launched the hotel in August last year and since then these policemen were having breakfast and dinner without paying the bill.

“Two night ago, the three cops again visited the hotel and had a meal. When they were leaving, I asked them to pay ₹445 for the food. Upon this, they started threatening me and left without paying the bill. Later, they put barricades outside the hotel and started misbehaving with the visitors,” she added.

Rohtak superintendent of police Himanshu Garg said the three cops have been suspended for their poor behaviour and negligence. A departmental inquiry has been started against them.

