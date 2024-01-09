Cordon and search ops: 21 POs held, drugs, illicit liquor seized in Punjab

Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Monday conducted a massive cordon and search operation in all 28 police districts and registered 202 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 48 persons, besides apprehending 21 proclaimed offenders (POs), said special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla. Punjab Police on Monday conducted a massive cordon and search operation in all 28 police districts and registered 202 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 48 persons, besides apprehending 21 proclaimed offenders (POs), said special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Shukla said that police teams recovered 1.9kg heroin, ₹6.8 lakh drug money, 1.1kg opium, 87.5kg poppy husk, 10,125 intoxicating tablets, 18 injections, 885 litres of illicit liquor and 12,350 litres lahan. The teams also impounded 16 motorcycles and a car, said Shukla.

The operation was conducted from 8am to 2pm simultaneously across the state and special DGP, ADGP, IGP and DIG-rank officials from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation, according to a press release.

The commissioners of police CPs and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were told to plan the operation in a meticulous manner by identifying drug hotspots — the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances — in their respective districts or certain areas which have become shelter/safe haven for drug peddlers, to carry out this operation amid massive deployment of the police force.

Shukla, who joined SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal in Fatehgarh Sahib, said the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement, prevention and rehabilitation — to eradicate drugs from the state.

He said over 600 police teams, comprising over 9,000 police personnel, cordoned off 268 drug hotspots and 5,505 suspicious persons were frisked.