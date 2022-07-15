Corruption case: Gilzian’s nephew sent to police custody till July 17
Mohali: A Mohali court on Thursday sent Daljit Singh Gilzian, nephew of former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, to police custody till July 17, a day after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) for allegedly acting as a middleman to collect bribes and kickbacks on behalf of his uncle, who is facing corruption charges.
Daljit was arrested from his residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh on Wednesday. Pleading the case in the court, the public prosecutor said the VB is to establish the chain and connections used by Daljit as a middleman to collect money from contractors, besides transfers of department officials, illegal mining, purchase of tree guards, issuance of permits for felling of khair trees, issuance of NOCs for construction of slip roads for commercial establishments near highways, and other works in the department at behest of Sangat Singh Gilzian, who remained the forest minister during the previous Congress regime.
The VB said it has recovered a diary which has several leads to arrest Daljit. The contents of the diary are to be corroborated during his interrogation, said the prosecution.
The VB is also to establish the contacts of Daljit with forest contractor Harminder Singh Hammi, who was earlier arrested by the bureau and had confessed that he gave ₹5 lakh bribe to Gilzian through one Kulwinder Singh for issuance of permit for cutting of khair trees at Nada village of Mohali district. He had also given bribes to the range officer, block officer, and guard of this department, it is alleged.
The VB said Daljit was directly involved in the department affairs on behalf of the minister for which evidence are to be established during his interrogation.
-
Updated AQI warning system to form backbone of new Grap
The air pollution forecasting model that will inform what degree of pollution control curbs should be in place has an accuracy of 80% and is being improved further this year, scientists involved in the process said, explaining the updates will also bring the ability to assess whether the restrictions are helping.
-
New Grap restrictions likely to impact more than 950K diesel vehicles
New Delhi: Close to 950,000 diesel vehicles, including private cars, could be banned from the roads if air pollution levels are projected to cross the air quality index of 450, an analysis of government data shows, suggesting there could be a crisis for commuters if adequate arrangements are not made. Diesel vehicles typically emit significantly higher amounts of nitrogen oxides (NOx) compounds, which have a significant impact on human health.
-
Three more arrested in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Kanpur
The SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government three years ago on the orders of the Supreme Court to reinvestigate the cases. The SIT has so far arrested 22 people in connection with the violence that occurred following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in Delhi on the morning of October 31, 1984.
-
Ban on namaz in Qutub Minar mosque: Delhi HC grants Union govt, ASI time to seek instructions
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday granted time to the Union government and Archaeological Survey of India to seek instructions on a plea by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against a purported ban on offering namaz at the mosque located at the entrance of the Qutub Minar complex in south Delhi's Mehrauli.
-
Eliminating gangster culture top priority, says Punjab DGP Yadav
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and checking drug menace are the top priorities of the state police. Yadav was talking to the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in the holy city. He was accompanied by Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.
