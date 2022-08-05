Corruption case| No bail to ex-LIT chairman Raman Balasubramanium, 5 others
The court of additional sessions judge Ajit Atri on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Raman Balasubramanium, former chairperson of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), in a corruption case related to sale of plots.
Balasubramanium, through his counsel, had moved the application in the court on Wednesday.
Apart from him, LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljit Kaur, clerk Parveen Kumar and junior assistant Harmit Singh, who are in judicial custody in the case, had also applied for regular bail, but the court dismissed their applications too.
The EO’s husband, Bikram Singh, who earlier got an interim bail order in the case, and Gurnam Singh, a property dealer who was nominated in the case, also applied for anticipatory bail but the pleas were dismissed by the court.
The court had earlier issued arrest warrants against Balasubramanium, while his personal assistant Sandeep Sharma was arrested by the vigilance bureau on July 28.
The FIR lodged by the vigilance bureau had named Balasubramanium, his PA Sandeep Sharma, EO Kuljit Kaur, sales clerk Parveen Kumar, SDO Ankit Narang and junior assistant Gaganadeep Goyal.
Kaur and the clerk were arrested on July 14 on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 for re-allotment of a booth.
According to vigilance bureau officials, while investigating the bribe case, they came to know about the alleged corrupt practices adopted by the former chairman and other officials.
The vigilance bureau had found that the accused had allotted plot number 9-B in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, plot numbers 102, 103, 104, 105, 106-D in Rishi Nagar and plot number 366-B, 140 in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana, which were under the local displaced persons (LDP) and other schemes of the trust, to unauthorised persons after accepting bribes.
Balasubramanium was also facing allegations of encroaching upon a public park and using it to install generators and park his cars during his tenure as LIT chairman. He had barred the entry of the locals by erecting a fence. The local authorities have removed the encroachment and opened the park for locals.
Main gate of park ‘encroached’ by Balasubramaniam sealed
In wake of complaints of alleged encroachment by former Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) chairman Raman Balasubramaniam on a park adjoining his residence in Block-G of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, LIT officials on Thursday sealed the main gate of the park to stop entry of cars into the green belt.
As per officials, a gate of 8-10 feet width was installed at the site through which cars were parked inside the park. The gate has been sealed and a small gate at one corner of the park (4 feet width) has been opened to facilitate public entry.
The department had received a number of complaints against Balasubramaniam in the past and a few complaints were also submitted with the vigilance department. The former chairman was accused of using the green belt for parking his cars, keeping it locked to restrict entry of others and opening a gate into the park from the rear side of his house. Balasubramaniam, however, had refuted the allegations. He is currently on the run in the corruption case related to sale of plots.
An LIT official said that complaints were received during the Congress regime too but no action was taken.
LIT superintending engineer Rakesh Garg said the action has been taken on the basis of complaints received in the past. A number of other encroachments in Blocks J and G of BRS Nagar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar were also razed by LIT teams on Thursday.
-
Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked
A woman and Supriya's mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar's Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and hher mother-in-law Geeta Yadav
-
Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
-
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
-
Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.
-
Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July
Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July. As per data provided by the civil surgeon's office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .
