Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB

A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case.

Director-general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations. The DSP was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on Wednesday for accepting ₹10 lakh as a bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in the FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, according to an official release. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police had arrested a drug supplier identified as Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh after recovering 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh drug money from his possession.

Meanwhile, a Patti court on Thursday rejected the plea of the police for getting DSP’s remand.

On Thursday, the Tarn Taran police had produced the DSP in the Patti court. The police told the court that they want to investigate the DSP to find out if more police officers were involved in the nexus.

However, one of the four lawyers of the DSP, Deepak Arora, told the court that the alleged bribe money was not recovered from his custody and hence there was nothing to investigate.

The court didn’t find the police claims convincing and the DSP was sent to judicial custody.

The SSP, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that police would go for revision. “We will file revision to seek remand of the DSP.”