Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB
A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case.
Director-general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations. The DSP was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on Wednesday for accepting ₹10 lakh as a bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in the FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, according to an official release. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police had arrested a drug supplier identified as Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh after recovering 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh drug money from his possession.
Meanwhile, a Patti court on Thursday rejected the plea of the police for getting DSP’s remand.
On Thursday, the Tarn Taran police had produced the DSP in the Patti court. The police told the court that they want to investigate the DSP to find out if more police officers were involved in the nexus.
However, one of the four lawyers of the DSP, Deepak Arora, told the court that the alleged bribe money was not recovered from his custody and hence there was nothing to investigate.
The court didn’t find the police claims convincing and the DSP was sent to judicial custody.
The SSP, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that police would go for revision. “We will file revision to seek remand of the DSP.”
International cyber fraud racket busted; 2 Nigerians held
With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Delhi, the cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has managed to bust an international cyber fraud racket. They used to allegedly introduce themselves as VVIPs on WhatsApp and send messages to people, mostly government officials, asking for financial favours in the form of Amazon gift cards and digital wallet payments among others, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.
Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus' seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days. The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated. As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday. But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.
GMADA reconsidering cancelled Sector-77 site for new bus stand in Mohali
Over six months after the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority cancelled the 14-acre site in Sector 77 for a new bus stand, it is now reconsidering it after failing to identify any other suitable land. On January 2, GMADA had cancelled the site after finding it unviable for a bus stand, just two days after former Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra laid the project's foundation stone on December 31, 2021.
9 underpasses needed to tackle growing traffic problems in Chandigarh tricity: RITES
Working on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, RITES has proposed vehicular underpasses at nine junctions in Chandigarh that see heavy traffic. Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, junction improvement plans have been proposed at 15 major junctions across the tricity, of which nine in Chandigarh should have vehicular underpasses to improve traffic circulation, says the interim report by RITES.
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
