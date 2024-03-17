Corruption charges: HC grants bail to suspended AIG Malvinder Singh

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted bail to suspended former AIG (human rights), Punjab, Malvinder Singh Sidhu in connection with October 30 FIR registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. He had approached the high court on February 24. Suspended AIG Malvinder Singh.

The bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that Sidhu was in custody since November 4. Even as prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing towards the prima facie case against him, the state could not point out any justification for further pre-trial incarceration, which is rather on the higher side, it said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sidhu was booked on October 30 by the VB under Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations that he with other accused are procuring Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe certificates of individuals from different sources like their school, workplace etc. On the basis of this, they are illegally, unlawfully extracting/asking for money from these individuals by blackmailing them after misusing their position/official posts, the VB alleged.

Sidhu has two more FIRs registered against him, one by the Mohali police on allegations of extortion on January 27, 2024, and another on October 25, 2023, on allegations of using criminal force against a government servant. He won’t come out immediately as he is yet to secure bail in January 27 FIR.